Most Wanted: July 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 13
- Anonymous Noise vol. 9
- Case Closed vol. 67
- Beck vol. 1-14
- Fruits Basket Another vol. 1
I was a huge Fruits Basket fan, and am enjoying the new release from Yen Press. This sequel seems like it may be too similar to the original. However, I’m looking forward to seeing if that is the case or if it has some surprises in-store.
- Go For It, Nakamura! vol. 1
Lots of good buzz for this retro-style, BL rom-com. I can’t wait to check it out!
- Haikyu!! vol. 25
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders BD
- Land of the Lustrous vol. 6
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes vol. 1
- One-Punch Man vol. 14
- Seven Shakespeares vol. 1-4
- Shojo Fight vol. 4
