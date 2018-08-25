Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Too Hot to Handle

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- No Love For Miyu
Beyond a CE that is. The English version of Grand Order gets the Magical Girl Cruise – PRISMA CODES event.
- Drinks of the Round Table
Sanrio has a Grand Order themed cafe in three cities in Japan. There is no Agravain themed drink.
- Into the Mind of the Slat River
A brief summary (with pictures) of a lecture by Yosuke Shiokawa about Grand Order.
- That Sounds like an Awful Gatcha
A review of the Fate/Grand Order Arcade machines.
- No Time for Babies
The Fate/Ikustella manga is currently on hiatus.
- The Curtain Begins of Rise on the Finale
Some of the first details on the final Heaven’s Feel movie have begun to arrive.
- The Real Emiya Residence Discovered
Apparently someone found the house that the Emiya residence is based on.
- Cool Older Brother
A little insight into Cú Chulainn thanks to an interview with Nobutoshi Canna from his visit to Otakon.
- Not An Article About The History of the Baguette
An English translation of a French article aout the history of French Bread aka the creators of Melty Blood.
- Not Her Full Summer Chunibyo Form
Unsurprisingly Jeanne Alter get a Nendoroid like her calmer sister.
- Toy of the Emperor
Nero gets her own Cu-poche figure.
- Nothing Up Her Sleeves
Kotobukiya has a casually clothed Jeanne.
- Summer in Paradise
Will there be a summer Mochizuki Chiyome?
- The Most Dangerous Form of BB
And already dangerous woman only becomes more so.
