Record of Lodoss War OVA Rewatch Podcast: Replay #11

Many a 90s anime fan cut their teeth on the Record of Lodoss War OVA. This classic high-fantasy series is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the novel and has recently gotten a Blu-ray release.

Join us whether you are re-experiencing or checking out the world of Lodoss for the first time, as we delve deep into each episode with the following sections . . .

  • Welcome to Lodoss Island: A summary of what happened in the episode.
  • Leveling Up: A look into the growth of the characters and players.
  • Sword World Supplements: A discussion of fantasy tropes and role-playing elements.
  • Dungeon Master’s Guide: A comparison of the anime to the book.
  • Revelations from Kardis: Our favorite parts and final thoughts.

DOWNLOAD

