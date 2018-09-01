Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Goodbye Summer

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- BB Armageddon
It seems that Summer BB also wanted to get in on the Super Robot Wars references since her 3rd ascension is a love letter to Getter Robo Armageddon.
- Summer TV Watching
Fate Grand Order has a new general TV commercial that is filled with some gorgeous animation. I did notice an odd emphasis on Miyamoto Musashi in the ad.
- What the Hell Happed in Fate Extra Last Encore?
A rather good explanation of the story in Fate Extra Last Encore.
- Mind Melding with Nero
The Hybrid Mind Market in Shibuya has a line of Fate/Extra Last Encore merchandise.
- Thunder Blade of Impalement
Summer comes for Frankenstein’s Monster in the form of a 1/7 scale figure.
- Pocket Sized Nero
Not to be left in the dust by the OG Saber it seems that Nero also has a Cu-poche figure.
- The Sanrio Professor Moriarty
They are releasing even more Grand Order merchandise from Sanrio.
- Drama CD of Serenity
Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Sky Silver is getting a new drama CD.
- Both Sides of BB
Why choose?
- The Demon and the Monkey
Time to get serious.
- Still Her Devoted Disciple
Lily Saber and Mysterious Heroine XX share some time on the beach between lessons.
- Valkyries Summer
This would be a popular choice for a summer Servant next year. Three summer Servants for the price of one.
- 100% Chunibyo
Her fragile mortal body cannot hold back the power!
