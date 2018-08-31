The August 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Ao-chan Can’t Study! – Kodansha USA
- Area 88 – Discotek
- Bobobo-bo Bobo-bo – Discotek
- Candy Color Paradox – VIZ
- Dive!! – Sentai Filmworks
- Emanon – Dark Horse
- Fireworks – Shout! Factory
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Complete Four-Panel Comics – VIZ
- Futurelog – Denpa
- Galaxy Express 999 (TV) – Discotek
Have Space Gun – Will Travel
- Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji – Denpa
- Giant Robo – Discotek
- God Mars – DIscotek
I really want to watch this!
It is because of Mysterious Heroine XX and how her attacks reference this show. I know it.
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 – RightStuf
- Inside Mari – Denpa
- An Invitation from a Crab – Denpa
- Kimagure Orange Road – Discotek
- Laughing Under the Clouds: Gaiden Part 1 & Part 2 – RightStuf
- Love in Limbo – VIZ
- Lupin the 3rd: Blood Seal of the Eternal Mermaid– Discotek
- Maiden Railways – Denpa
- Peach Girl Next – Kodansha USA
- PEZ – Denpa
- Psycho Armor Govarian – Discotek
- Space Warrior Baldios – Discotek
A happy mecha show for happy mecha people.
- Voltes V – Discotek
- The Walls Between Us – Kodansha USA
New Crowdfunding Campaigns
- El-Hazard Sequel Pilot
- Megazone 23
The real question is will they bring back Cyber Game Hard On?
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon Prime adding Boarding School Juliet
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Senran Kagura Shinovi Master, Muhyo and Roji, The Slayers, Shakugan no Shana Movie, Strike Witches S1 and S2, Trigun movie, Murder Princess, Disgaea, Princess Jellyfish, Eden of the East
- HIDIVE adding Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon? OVA, Yona Yona Penguin, No Game No Life (movie), Negima
- Hulu adding Attack on Titan S3, Overlord S3, Angels of Death, Chio’s School Road, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Devils’ Line, Amagi Brilliant Park, Flying Witch, Hakumei and Mikochi
- Netflix adding Hi Score Girl
- Tubi TV adding Heroes ~Legend of Battle Disks~
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Pompo: The Cinéphile Manga Getting Sequel
- New Soccer Manga Blue Rock Launching
High schoolers on the fast track to the World Cup!
- Web Anime Revealed for Holiday Love Manga
- Anime Green-lit for Mitsuru Adachi’s Baseball Manga Mix
- Multimedia Project Mist Gears Announced
- 2nd Season of Seizei Gambare Maho Shojo Kurumi Greenlit
- Majutsushi Orphen: Mubo-hen Manga Adaptation Revealed
I did not realize Sorcerous Stabber Orphen still had a fandom in Japan.
- Sankarea Creator Starting New Manga
- Everyone’s Getting Married Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Yugo the Negotiator and Zipang Creators Collaborating on New Manga
- New Manga Series Witch Order Beginning
- My Love Story!! Manga Getting Side Story Chapter
- Web Anime Announced for Romance Manga Kiss Made, Ato 1-Byo
- New Anime Revealed for Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan
A focus on Tokyo nightlife.
- Original Anime Shinjuku-ku Kabuki-cho Announced
Wow, two nightlife series announced almost at the same time.
- Anime Announced for Namu Amida Bu! -Rendai Utena- Project
- Circlet Princess TV Anime Green-lit
- Anime Revealed for Dokyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue
- The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime in the Works
- New Movie Announced for Mr. Osumatsu
- Anime Project Revealed for Virtual Idol Group ARP Ikemen
- Original Anime Colorful Pastrale ~from Bermuda Triangle~ in the Works
- Tezuka’s Dororo Manga Getting Remake
- Twin Star Exorcists Spin-off Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
Can we get some more Binbougami ga! anime if this does well?
- Naoki Urasawa Draws New 1-shot
- My Wife is the Student Council President Creator Launching New Manga
- Spin-off Manga Announced for Masamune-kun’s Revenge
- Anime Green-lit for We Never Learn Manga
- One Piece 20th Anniversary Film Announced
I’m guessing they are going to go all out for this one. I’m curious what they will pull out for the 20th anniversary.
- Absolute Duo Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Yaz Starting New Manga Series
- Anime Shorts Coming for Coffee Ikaga Desho
- Missions of Love Creator Beginning New Manga Series
- Manga Adaptation Starting for Manten no Hoshi to Aoi Sora Novel
- Shudengo, Capsule Hotel de, Joshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru TV Anime Announced
- New Manga Based on Ace Attorney Games Revealed
I do wonder if we will get a 7th Phoenix Wright game.
- Yuri Manga Citrus Getting Spin-off Series
- New Manga Nakushita Nanika no Sagashikata Launching
- Manga Announced for Liar! Uncover the Truth App
- TV Anime Short Sono Toki, Kanojo wa Revealed
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Movie Announced for Gokko
- 4th Season of Wakako-zake Green-lit
- Yube wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne Manga Getting TV Show
