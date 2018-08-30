Most Wanted: August 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- ACCA 13 Territory Inspection Department vol. 4
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 14
- Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence BD
- Giant Killing vol. 13
- Haikyu!! vol. 26
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders hardcover vol. 8
- Kuroko’s Basketball omnibus vol. 13
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans S1 BD
- My Hero Academia vol. 14
- One Piece vol. 87
- The Promised Neverland vol. 5
- RG Veda vol. 3
- Space Brothers vol. 32
- To Your Eternity vol. 6
- Tokyo Tarareba Girls vol. 2
