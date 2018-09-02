All Points Bulletin: The Many Eyes of the Splendor Man

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Manga Genre Enamel Pins
Help this Kickstarter! Fresh idea, great designs for each genre. Collect em all!
- Get Your Batou Eyes Here
Those amazing(ly weird) 3D printers have now been used to make a bionic eye prototype.
- Attention Marshmallows
After years of hope and promises, we are finally getting more Veronica Mars (probably). This demands a re-re-re-rewatch of the original seasons!
- Jared is the Splendor Man
What should be a simple discussion of Gen Con news spirals into a huge tabletop RPG discussion.
- Shoji Kawamori Plays with LEGO
An overview of all things mecha from Otakon 2018.
- Lina is Back!
It is the first new Slayers novel in 18 years.
- Ghost in the Shell Changes the World
A look at Virtual Reality in fiction.
