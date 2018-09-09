All Points Bulletin: The Dirty Pair Destroy Conan Town

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Revenge of the Oldtaku Novels
Last week there was the announcement of a new Slayers novel and now a new Dirty Pair novel.
- Japanese Tank Battle
The critical Battle of Saipan is not our typical Pacific War battle.
- This is Why You Don’t Leave Precure Out of Your Magical Girls Panel
15 years of animation means is has to have some relevance.
- Conan in Conan Town
Recently Conan O’Brien learned about Detective Conan. And he decided to visit Japan’s Conan Town to meet his rival.
- Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Exhibit
A little look at some of the original manga pieces at this cool event.
They would STRONGLY prefer you call them the Lovely Angels:
Advertisements