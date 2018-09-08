Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: I’m Impressed

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Very Good News Site
The best anime news site reported that Denpa licensed Today’s Menu for Emiya Family.
- Reconguista in FGO
The Fate Zero event returned to Grand Order with the long-anticipated Saber Diarmuid that was teased all the way back in America.
- Karōshi Gilgamesh Gets Two Nendoroids
Caster Gilgamesh works so hard he gets two grades of Nendoroid.
- Dark Forces Gather
Saber Alter and Cursed Arm Hassan have been added to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Birds of a Feather
Stick together.
- The Blademaster
Saber Diarmuid is still unlucky but now he is unlucky with swords.
- Ionioi Hetairoi
The Army of the King is invincible.
