Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sensible Mama Raikou

- The Golden King of New York
At the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair, they announced the new Grand Order Event that will replace the Nero Fest.
- The Kintoki Banner Without Kintoki
It seems that he banner for the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair does not have any new Servants. It does have some popular limited Servants instead.
- After Many Delays
After a 21 hour delay, the English version of Grand Order starts the 2nd Nero Fest.
- Rin’s Marvelous Hair
It is one of her several charm points.
- Dancing Valkyries
Dance Hymn of the Soul.
- Over 100
I added some new entries to my Saver variant list,
