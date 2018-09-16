All Points Bulletin: Nancy Drew in Saipan

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Nancy Drew Gets A New Look
A new comic is a very promising new version of the classic (and one of my favorites).
- Henry Selick Looks Back On The Nightmare Before Christmas
So many cool tidbits in this interview. I’m looking forward to the 25th anniversary Blu-ray.
- Saipan Becomes and Island of Blood
The Japanese soldiers make the taking of Saipan as costly as possible.
- Turns Out You Can Beat the Mongols
You just have to be an island nation.
- Games to Play in the Year 20XX
Another great Extra Credits game recommendation video.
Ace of the Diamond collaboration with the Hanshin Tigers!
Advertisements