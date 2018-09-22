Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: #7 of the Burial Agency

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Mobile Game Par Excellence
Grand Order won an Award for Excellence at the Tokyo Game Show this year.
- Gilgamesh Takes Manhattan
The latest Grand Order Event takes place in my backyard. It is very amusing to being fights battles at Madison Square Garden.
- Kōji Wada’s Lost Butter-Fly
Some more details about the Japanese release of the second Heaven’s Feel movie.
- The Umbrella Academy
Fate/Prototype, Merlin, and Caster Gilgamesh are getting themed umbrellas.
- I ❤ NY
Some nice concept art for some of the Battle in New York 2018 event CEs.
- Princess of Loveliness
Marie Antoinette solidifies her fanbase.
- Doting Oni
What a cute banana.
Advertisements