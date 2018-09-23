All Points Bulletin: Dreaming of Avatar the Last Airbender

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- DO-DO-DO-DREAMING! DREAMING!
What happens when you mix Rumiko Takahashi with Mamoru Oshii. The answer is Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer.
- 2018: A Science Fiction Odyssey
An introduction to the works of Arthur C. Clarke.
- I’m a Loser Baby
The importance of making losing valuable in games.
- The Tricky Elephant General
Gajah Mada irrevocably shapes the Kingdom of Majapahit.
- Yuri!!! on Ice Big Screen Event
The entire TV series is getting a special one-day movie theater marathon!
- Live-action Avatar the Last Airbender: Try Again
This time with the original creators and Netflix. Let’s get cautiously excited!
Speaking of Rumiko Takahashi:
Advertisements