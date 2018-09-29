Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Rumble in Manhattan

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- No Longer Missing Link
The English release is unsurprisingly being moved back from winter 2018 to the first part of 2019. But they did announce the English special edition. It sadly does not have a Mahjong set.
- Return to France
Jeanne d’Arc and Gilles de Rais have been summoned to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- The Devil Went Down to Atlanta
A very detailed write up of the Grand Order panel from Anime Weekend Atlanta 2018.
- Manga Gets Chuunibyou
There Grand Order manga starring the Count of Monte Cristo.
- Nero Claudius, The Spectacular Spider Servant
Nero must protect New York!
- One Last Good Piece of Summer
Summer may be gone but these lottery prizes are still here.
- Thank Goodness Fall is Here
Tomoe Gozen is enjoying the cooler weather.
