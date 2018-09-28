Most Wanted: September 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- 20th Century Boys The Perfect Edition vol. 1
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 15
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride vol. 9
- Anonymous Noise vol. 10
- Barakamon vol. 16
- Dragon Goes House-Hunting vol. 1
I’m not sure if I’ll end up liking this, but it definitely has me curious!
- Dragon Half Omnibus vol. 2
- Haikyu!! vol. 27
- Hayate the Combat Butler vol. 32
- Hinamatsuri vol. 1
- One Week Friends vol. 4
- Princess Principal BD
- Tetsujin 28 BD
Thrilled this is getting a new release!
