Manga of the Month: Go For It, Nakamura!

Go For It, Nakamura! (ガンバレ! 中村くん!! ) by Syundei

Go For It, Nakamura! tells a story of retro-style, teen romantic hijinx in a single volume. This all-ages story titular Nakamura who has a somewhat gloomy disposition and is prone to elaborate fantasies of how today he is really-probably-definitely going to become friends with his crush Hirose. Cue the wacky vignettes!

Nakamura is a charmingly relatable teen as he struggles with being the worst at starting a conversation, feeling weird about letting people know his hobbies, believing romance comics must have all the answers, and with a dozen other ways over the course of these stories.

Hirose is a friendly guy with an easy smile. There’s a recurring cast of classmates beyond Hirose, too. One of my favorites had to be the head of the occult club who tries to recruit Nakamura in a really silly one-off chapter.

I wasn’t expecting this to have as sweet an ending as it did. I think that’s what actually pushed it over the edge for me on whether or not to recommend it.

I’m curious to know if those who don’t have nostalgia for the comedy and aesthetics of 90s manga appreciate Go For It, Nakamura! It really captures the style perfectly. I got wonderful Here is Greenwood vibes.

Go For It, Nakamura! is a one volume manga that I wish there was more of.

~kate