Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Oni Just Want to Have Fun

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday.
- Singing for the Lost
Aimer is singing the theme song for the second Heaven’s Feel movie.
- 500-Year Obsession with Pumpkins
Ufotable is determined to haunt your nightmares with their latest creation.
- Mountain Climbing with Saber
AMNIBUS is making a Saber themed mountain parka.
- The Many Hairstyles of Ibaraki-Douji
Some nifty extras for the Mysterious Country of ONILAND event.
- A Magical Concert
Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illy is getting a concert.
- “BORN” by Miwako Okuda
Le Chevalier D’Eon comes to the GFO Arcade machine.
- Smell Like Nero
I was not expecting Fate/Extra Last Encore Eau de toilette.
- Are You Going to Switch Versions?
Fate/Extella Link is coming to the Nintendo Switch and the PC in English.
- Mona Lisa Smile
I think she was framed.
- Burning Ice
Anastasia is melting everything.
- When the Veil Between the Living and the Dead Thins
Olga Marie can come back to wear Halloween outfits.
- Valkyries at the Amusement Park
Even the valkyries need some vacation times.
