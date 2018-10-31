The October 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 (artbook) – VIZ
- Arte – Media Do
Fantastic news!
- At the Mountains of Madness (Gou Tanabe) – Dark Horse
- The Comiq – VIZ
- Daytime Shooting Star – VIZ
- Don’t Mess with Me, Nagatoro – Vertical Inc.
- Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School – Sentai Filmworks
- The Golden Sheep – Vertical Inc.
- Kamakura Monogatari – Media Do
- Magus of the Library – Kodansha USA
- Modest Heroes – GKIDS
Clearly the sequel to the No-Brand Heroes.
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season – Kodansha USA
- OL Visual Kei – Media Do
- Redefining the Meta at VRMMO Academy – Sol Press
- Run with the Wind – Sentai Filmworks
- RWBY (manga) – VIZ
- Tsurune – Sentai Filmworks
- Voices of a Distant Star (novel) – Vertical Inc.
- Wakako-zake – Media Do
- Why Shouldn’t a Detestable Demon Lord Fall in Love?! (light novel) – Sol Press
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon adding Boarding School Juliet, Karakuri Circus, Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho
- Cartoon Network adding Mob Psycho 100
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Between the Sky and Sea Run with the Wind, DAKAICHI, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Hinomaru Sumo, Conception, Voice of Fox, Gurazeni 2, Merc Storia, The Idolm@ster SideM Wake Atte Mini!, Himote House, Uzamaid!, Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san, My Sister My Writer, A Certain Magical Index III, Tsurune, Welcome to Japari Park
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!!
- Disney XD adding Beyblade Burst Turbo
- HIDIVE adding The Tibetan Dog
- Hulu adding Sword Art Online: Alicization, Tokyo Ghoul:re, Hunter x Hunter, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Megalobox, One-Punch Man, Overlord, Sailor Moon
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights Game Getting Manga Adaptation
- Creator of Fall In Love Like A Comic Starting New Series
- New Manga Focused on Supermarket Workers Super no Oniisan Beginning
OK, I’m curious.
- Anime Shorts Green-lit for Character Daifuku-kun
- New Boxing Manga Starting
- Laughing Under the Clouds Getting New Manga
- Shonen Jump Launching Shorts About Manga Creators
- Cromartie High School Getting Spin-off Manga
Time for the toughest teachers.
- New Isekai Quartet Anime is Crossover Project
- 2nd Season of Laid-Back Camp Green-lit Plus Movie and Short
- Anime Announced for A Certain Scientific Accelerator
Considering Accelerator is one of the most popular characters in the series this makes perfect sense.
- More A Certain Scientific Railgun Anime Revealed
It’s about time.
- Ore wo Suki nano wa Omae Dake ka yo Light Novels Getting TV Anime
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Zombieland Saga
- Original Anime Revisions Getting Manga and Novel
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Creator Drawing 1-shot
- New Bakugan Anime in the Works
- New Satsujin Muzai Manga Launching
- Kyo Kara Ore wa!! Getting New Manga
- Another Spin-off Chapter Announced for Kimi ni Todoke
- New Rokusho! Manga Starting
- Idolm@ster SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns Manga Bundles Unaired Anime
- Anime Revealed for Pan to Boku no Momo-chan
- Original Anime Project Laidbackers Announced
Sadly not about the slothful rivals of the GetBackers.
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Light Novels Getting Anime
- Anime Green-lit for Rifle is Beautiful Manga
- Egao no Daika TV Anime Announced
- Anime Green-lit for Assassin’s Pride Light Novels
- Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Light Novels Getting TV Anime
Kate’s new favorite series.
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower Studio Working on New Feature Film
- Anime Green-lit for Monkey Peak Manga
- Shion no Ou Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Creator of Say I Love You Working on New Manga
I can’t wait!
- Sequel Manga Announced for Tonari no Kashiwagi-san
- International Co-Production The Monkey Prince Revealed
This sounds like a huge collaboration.
- Gundam NT Manga Adaptation Starting
I assume the next Gundam series will be the disappointing Gundam XP.
- Manga-ka of The Demon Prince of Momochi House Launching New Series
- Shortcake Cake Creator Beginning New Manga
- Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Manga About Playing Magic the Gathering Revealed
I would have loved for Shudan! to continue, but I’ll check out this new series from the creator.
- Dawn of the Arcana Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot
- Maid in Hikkomuse Manga Announced
- 2019 Anime Tamago Shorts Revealed
- Masaaki Yuasa Working on New Film Kimi ni Nami ni Noretara
- S.A. Manga-ka Working on New Series
- Mist Gears Multimedia Project Includes Manga
- New Anime Special Announced for Milky Holmes
- Koi to ____ Manga Launching
It feels like Kate meant to fill in this title at a later date and forgot but that is not the case.
- Anime Shorts for #Compass Mobile Game Revealed
- Ace Attorney Anime Getting TV Special
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Movies Announced for Mahjong Hado Densetsu Tenpai Gaiden
- TV Series Adaptation of Trace: Kasoken Hoi Kenkyuin no Tsuiso Revealed
