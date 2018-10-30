Most Wanted: October 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
There were so many releases this month! WOW!
- 91 Days BD
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 16
- Again!! vol. 5
- Ao Haru Ride vol. 1
- Area 88 OVA DVD
- Arte vol. 1
This was my manga of the month a while back. Wonderful historical manga about a lady painter.
- BECK vol. 15–22
- Case Closed vol. 68
- Forest of Piano vol. 1–7
- Free! -Take Your Marks- The Movie BD/DVD
- Galaxy Angel BD
Why? How? Were’ in a pinch! This isn’t cool at all.
A beam of trouble. Buzz buzz, space is all in a panic.
- Giant Killing vol. 14
- Haikyu!! vol. 28
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan vol. 9
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- The Movie BD/DVD
One of the few Free! things I haven’t had a chance to watch yet.
- Kuroko’s Basketball omnibus vol. 14
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life vol. 3
- Mob Psycho 100
- My Hero Academia vol. 15
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes vol. 2
- Natsume’s Book of Friends vol. 22
- Pop Team Epic S1 BD
- Pop Team Epic vol. 1
The absurdity we all need more of!
- The Promised Neverland vol. 6
- Recovery of an MMO Junkie BD/DVD
- Seven Shakespeares vol. 5–6
- Sailor Moon S The Movie BD/DVD
- To Your Eternity vol. 7
- Tokyo Tarareba vol. 3
- Wakako-zake vol. 1
What a great surprise!
