Pre-Anime NYC 2018: Don’t Stop!! Anime NYC-kun!

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up

or All Points Bulletin this week.)

The sophomore year of Anime NYC is going all out by bringing over the main character from the 1983 anime classic Stop!! Hibari-kun! I suppose that Toru Furuya might also be known by weirdos for his roles as Amuro Ray, Tuxedo Mask, or Pegasus Seiya but those are roles that he did to kill time while he was not voicing Kosaku Sakamoto. No matter who you know him as, Toru Furuya is a remarkable convention guest.

Anime NYC has a great lineup beyond what we could have hoped for: manga artists, directors, and illustrators as well as premiere screenings and concerts. Might it surpass its spectacular first year!?

PRE-ANIME NYC 2018 PODCAST

Our tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

01:30 PM – Toru Furuya Autograph Signing

03:00 PM – Toru Furuya Spotlight Panel

04:30 PM – FGO Localization Panel

06:30 PM – ICHIRAN: The History and Culture of Tonkotsu Ramen

07:45 PM – Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond North America Premiere

08:00 PM – MOB PSYCHO 100: Psycho Helmet Gathering in NYC with Mob a.k.a. Setsuo Ito

09:00 PM – A Beginner’s Guide To Import Gaming: From The Experts

Saturday

10:30 AM – Arc System Works Presents: Ask Us Anything, We Might Answer

11:45 AM – Kodansha Comics & Vertical Comics Present Manga… of the FUTURE

01:00 PM – MOB PSYCHO 100 II: World Premiere Screening

01:00 PM – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] Special Event featuring Aimer

03:00 PM – Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) Panel

03:30 PM – Range Murata Live Drawing & Q&A

06:00 PM – TRIGGER presents Promare and SSSS.GRIDMAN Talk Show

04:15 PM – Yen Press Industry Panel

07:30 PM – Kase-san and Morning Glories

08:30 PM- Warner Presents HI SCORE GIRL

Sunday

12:00 PM – Live Drawing and Q&A with Studio TRIGGER

01:00 PM – Hiroyuki Asada Live Drawing & Q&A

02:45 PM – Sneak Preview Screening – Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki