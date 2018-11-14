Pre-Anime NYC 2018: Don’t Stop!! Anime NYC-kun!

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up
or All Points Bulletin this week.)
The sophomore year of Anime NYC is going all out by bringing over the main character from the 1983 anime classic Stop!! Hibari-kun! I suppose that Toru Furuya might also be known by weirdos for his roles as Amuro Ray, Tuxedo Mask, or Pegasus Seiya but those are roles that he did to kill time while he was not voicing Kosaku Sakamoto. No matter who you know him as, Toru Furuya is a remarkable convention guest.
Anime NYC has a great lineup beyond what we could have hoped for: manga artists, directors, and illustrators as well as premiere screenings and concerts. Might it surpass its spectacular first year!?
Our tentative schedule for the convention:
Friday
01:30 PM – Toru Furuya Autograph Signing
03:00 PM – Toru Furuya Spotlight Panel
04:30 PM – FGO Localization Panel
06:30 PM – ICHIRAN: The History and Culture of Tonkotsu Ramen
07:45 PM – Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond North America Premiere
08:00 PM – MOB PSYCHO 100: Psycho Helmet Gathering in NYC with Mob a.k.a. Setsuo Ito
09:00 PM – A Beginner’s Guide To Import Gaming: From The Experts
Saturday
10:30 AM – Arc System Works Presents: Ask Us Anything, We Might Answer
11:45 AM – Kodansha Comics & Vertical Comics Present Manga… of the FUTURE
01:00 PM – MOB PSYCHO 100 II: World Premiere Screening
01:00 PM – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] Special Event featuring Aimer
03:00 PM – Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) Panel
03:30 PM – Range Murata Live Drawing & Q&A
06:00 PM – TRIGGER presents Promare and SSSS.GRIDMAN Talk Show
04:15 PM – Yen Press Industry Panel
07:30 PM – Kase-san and Morning Glories
08:30 PM- Warner Presents HI SCORE GIRL
Sunday
12:00 PM – Live Drawing and Q&A with Studio TRIGGER
01:00 PM – Hiroyuki Asada Live Drawing & Q&A
02:45 PM – Sneak Preview Screening – Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki