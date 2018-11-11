All Points Bulletin: Godzilla vs. the Lost Vikings

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Eva Unit-01 VS Godzilla
    Universal Japan is making a “Who Would Win in a Fight” debate, into the next big attraction at the park!
  • The Lost Continents
    Satellite data has revealed parts of the world we’ve never before, land masses under Antarctica that were once part of Pangaea.

hisui_icon_4040_round Any excuse to put Urusei Yatsura or Hayate the Combat Butler here:

