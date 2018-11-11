All Points Bulletin: Godzilla vs. the Lost Vikings

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- When Portugal Was King
That brief time when Portugal was a world power.
- The Irish vs. The Vikings
Bonus: Find out where the harp comes from on the Irish Flag.
- I’m Not Sure Why Japan Thinks I Need Agricultural Equipment
This video is clearly aimed at me and me alone so they must be targeting me for some reason.
- Read the Description for Harem Royale
Read the whole thing. It’s worth it.
- Eva Unit-01 VS Godzilla
Universal Japan is making a “Who Would Win in a Fight” debate, into the next big attraction at the park!
- The Lost Continents
Satellite data has revealed parts of the world we’ve never before, land masses under Antarctica that were once part of Pangaea.
Any excuse to put Urusei Yatsura or Hayate the Combat Butler here:
Advertisements