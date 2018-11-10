Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Money Makes the World Go Round

-
This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Gifts Galore
FGO Japan got some great rewards for the 15M Downloads Campaign.
- Which Free Servant Did you Pick?
A nice survey of which Servants people picked for the 15M Downloads Campaign in FGO Japan. I myself picked the Queen of Sheba.
- Grand Order Goes to Singapore
There will be a Grand Order event at Anime Festival Asia 2018. I’m curious to see if they will get any exclusive announcements.
- The Greatest Show on Earth
This year’s FGO WinterFes will be circus themed.
- Three Stage Thrusting Onto the Cover
Okita and Otkia Alter are on the cover of the December issue of Comptiq magazine.
- Salted Pumpkin Late
The winners of the US Grand Order pumpkin carving contest.
- Hungry like the Wolf Fujoshi
Hessian Lobo and Osakabehime get their own FGO Man Choco cards. For some reason, Google translates Osakabehime as Prime Minister Prince.
- POWER
Gawain and Ishtar also get their own FGO Man Choco cards.
- The Beast Now Has Six Heads
Some news on the restructuring of the Delightworks corporate hierarchy for those who are interested in that sort of behind the scenes minutia.
- The Master of Support is Summoned
Zhuge Liang is coming to Fate Grand/Order Arcade.
- Aim for the Ace
A look at a recent tier list for FGO Arcade.
- She Comes with a Dog and a Bike
The Shinjuku Saber Alter Figma is top tier.
- Look on my Figures, ye Mighty, and Despair!
Ozymandias is getting one nice looking figure sitting in a luxurious throne.
- Cuties of the Round Table
The Camelot of Sugar Pochette merchandise seems super cute.
- It’s all About Cu Chulainn
An ANN review of episodes 10 and 11 of Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- They Got it Going On
BB, Sessyoin Kiara, and Scheherazade are a powerful trio.
- Military Might
Saber Alter looks good in a uniform.
