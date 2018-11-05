S.W.A.T. Reviews: Fall 2018

Follow us directly, on Stitcher, or on iTunes

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind from David Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Skullface Bookseller Honda-san from DLE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Run with the Wind from Production IG. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Double Decker! Doug & Kirill from Sunrise. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of SSSS.Gridman from Studio Trigger. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Radiant from Lerche. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Himote House from Bouncy. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Tsurune from Kyoto Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of As Miss Beelzebub Likes from Liden Films. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Hinomaru Sumo from Gonzo. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD