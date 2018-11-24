Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Black Friday Blues

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Taste of Sin
The Intro to the third Lostbelt was released before the big stream on the 27th.
- That is a Lot of Money
Grand Order continues to do very well for itself.
- The Real Question is if it Any Good?
Kodansha Comics licensed Fate/Grand Order – mortalis:stella. There are quite a few different Grand Order manga so I am curious if this is one of the good ones.
- I Feel Like Chicken Tonight
More about the rather large Lawson’s campaign for Grand Order.
- Ringmaster Napoleon
The new Winter festival for Grand Order has a lot of merchandise.
- A Sugary Camelot
More cuteness for the Camelot of Sugar Pochette.
- ReDrop is Very Odd
They have some unusual merchandise for Winter Comiket this year.
- Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
The theme song for the 2nd Heaven’s Feel movie will be I Beg You.
- Everyone is a Rider Today
In another unusual promotional campaign, there is a game for the Japan Racing Association for the new Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Does Anyone Remember the Opening to Sacred Seven?
Cold Stone has a tasty tie-in for Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- The Cutest Anpu Neb Ta Djeser
Unsurprisingly the Nitocris Nendoroid is as adorable as you would expect.
- Ritsuka Fujimaru is From Mars
A Figma for the male Ritsuka Fujimaru.
- Ritsuka Fujimaru is From Venus
There is also a preview for a female Ritsuka Fujimaru Figma.
- White and Dark Chocolate
The next two FGO Man choco picks are Abigail Williams and Okita Alter.
- A Good Trio of Santas
I would not mind if they are this year’s free Servant for Christmas.
- So Many Mashes
But never enough.
- New School Nero
It works for her.
- You Can Make Tasteful Illustrations of Sitonai and Tamamo
It is not that hard.
- You Could Easily Tell Me They are Sisters
Akane Shinjo really looks like Mashu Kyrielight.
- Black Friday Means Christmas Art Until the End of the Year
So it begins.
- I Assume This Was Drawn Just to Pose Jeanne d’Arc (Berserker Alter) That Way
That seems the Arco Wada way.
- More Coffee with the Sisters
It was a popular choice.
- Lies About Fate/Zero
As if there were moments people were happy in that series.
- A Most Merry Christmas
Some additional art for the Merry Sheep Craft Essence.
