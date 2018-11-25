All Points Bulletin: The Starjammers Clean up Space

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Sentient Mud Puddle
A large, bubbling mass of mud is moving around California and scientists can’t stop it.
- A Fitting Send Off for Stan Lee
I remember the first time I heard Stan Lee’s voice on a VHS tape as he introduced the world of X-Men to me.
- The Greatest Real Estate Scam
The history of the founding of Iceland and Greenland.
- The Death of the Beautifully Horrible
Apparently, Girlish Anime Shura has been canceled. I’m not sure I wanted a 100% comedy spinoff version of Girlish Number but I’m sad not see any more of that series.
- Time for Planetes
The problems with space junk.
X-Men, my first comic love!
