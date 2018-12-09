All Points Bulletin: Anime Planet Vikings

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- All the Tor.com Stories
This is Tor.com’s list of every short story and novelette they released this year, free on their site. One of my goals in 2019 is to read more short stories so this might be a good place to start.
- I Switched to Anime Planet
Finally! Better layout and hey, they actual list Thunderbolt Fantasy!
- Blast from the Past
All Geeks Consider talks about Bullet to the Head and Atomic Blonde. These are two movies that are modern but feel like they were from the 80s.
- I’m Not Sure You Should Lie About Vikings
It seems bad for your health.
- Speaking of Vikings
Let’s talk about the Normans.
- I’m so Excited, and I Just Can’t Hide It
Rumiko Takahashi is starting a new manga series.
It is anime!
