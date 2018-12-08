Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Blue Blue Glass Moon, Under The Crimson Air

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- True Ancestors in My Grand Order?
I don’t think anyone expected a True Ancestor would be in the latest chapter of Grand Order. It is also filled with so many Chinese Servants.
- The Event of Scary Clown Mascots
Some great pictures from the FGO Winter Fes.
- Holy Samba Night
The next Christmas event for Grand Order was announced at the FGO Winter Fes. and it has Quetzalcoatl (Samba/Santa) as the free Ruler Servant. Also Martha is getting her long awaited animation update.
- Chaldea Meets Orchestra
There is going to be a FGO concert by the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.
- More Ass Window Artbooks
A look at the Arco Wada artbook from Comiket 95.
- Chinese Censorship Update
The Chinese version of Grand Order is getting some more edited artwork.
- The Art of the Game
They have the very oddly named “Fate/Grand Order Game Artbook Game” now.
- Alas Poor Vita
You can only get Fate/Extella Link for the Vita digitally.
- I’m Not Sure it is that Underrated
It is still nice to see the love for Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- A Feast For Christmas
Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family serves up a delightful meal for its penultimate episode.
- The Gift of Shade on Your Birthday
Jouji Nakata was born to play Kirei Kotomine. This is proof.
- Happy Tears of Joy
Chaldea Radio has had 100 episodes.
- Even the Nendoroid Can Kill with His Eyes
Karna’s Nendoroid has some neat accessories.
- Delightful Merchandise
Delightworks will be at Comiket 95.
- Dress Like a Lunar Servant
SuperGroupies has Fate/Extra themed clothing.
- Travel With Fate
You can even get Grand Order themed luggage.
- Heisei History
No history of Comiket would be complete without Type-Moon.
- Yu the Beauty
It was foolish for them to remove her glasses from later Ascensions.
- Type-Moon Goes Full Nekki Basara
Listen To My Song!
- Koyanskaya, She is a Tamamo
And is a sexy Chinese dress no less.
Advertisements