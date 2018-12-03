All the Titles Fit to License, 2018 Edition

Anime licenses were up from last year. The difference between anime and manga licenses was still significant (anime: ~120, manga: ~190) but less crazy than in 2017. With Sentai Filmworks and Discotek leading the charge; picking up around 80 of those 120 anime licenses of 2018 between them.
We had some additions to the manga publishers this year: Denpa and Sol Press, plus J-Novel added manga to their line-up. Also there’s been an expanded line of digital-only titles for purchase from all over the map. That really showed in Kodansha’s list which exceeded 60 titles this year, many of which were exclusively digital.
As a reminder, this list does not include streaming-only anime and manga. And as always, let us know if we missed anything.
Anime
- 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation – Sentai Filmworks
- Accel World: Infinite Burst – VIZ
- Accel World (OVAs) – VIZ
- Ai Tenchi Muyo – Funimation
- Alice or Alice – Sentai Filmworks
- Angel Cop – Discotek
- Anime-Gataris – Funimation
- Area 88 – Discotek
- Armored Trooper Votoms – Sentai Filmworks
- Assassination Classroom – Funimation
- Aura Battler Dunbine – Sentai Filmworks
- Ayakashi – Discotek
- Baldios – Discotek
- Basquash! – Sentai Filmworks
- Beast Fighter – The Apocalypse – Discotek
- Between the Sky and Sea – Sentai Filmworks
- Beyblade – Discotek
- Blend S – Aniplex USA
- Bloom Into You – Sentai Filmworks
- Blue Gale Xabungle – Sentai Filmworks
- Bobobo-bo Bobo-bo – Discotek
- Captain Tsubasa – VIZ
- Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card – Discotek
- Cat Girl Nuku Nuku – Discotek
- Code Geass (compilation films) – Funimation
- Cutie Honey Universe – Sentai Filmworks
- Devilman – Discotek
- Devils’ Line – Sentai Filmworks
- Dinosaur King – Discotek
- Dive!! – Sentai Filmworks
- Doreiku – Sentai Filmworks
- Eternal Alice – Discotek
- Fair, then Partly Piggy – Discotek
- Fireworks – GKIDS
- Free! -Take Your Marks- – Funimation
- Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna – Funimation
- Free! -Timeless Medley- Yakusoku – Funimation
- Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School – Sentai Filmworks
- Galaxy Angel A – RightStuf
- Galaxy Angel AA – RightStuf
- Galaxy Angel S – RightStuf
- Galaxy Express 999 (TV) – Discotek
- GARO: Divine Flame – Funimation
- Giant Robo – Discotek
- The Girl in Twilight – Sentai Filmworks
- God Mars – DIscotek
- Great Mazinger – Discotek
- Grisaia: Phantom Trigger – Frontwing
- Gunparade March – Sentai Filmworks
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 – RightStuf
- Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret – Discotek
- Hataraki Man – Sentai Filmworks
- Hello Kitty & Friends – Let’s Learn Together – Sentai Filmworks
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- – Funimation
- Human Crossing – Sentai Filmworks
- Is it Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon? OVA – Sentai Filmworks
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind – VIZ
- Kimagure Orange Road – Discotek
- Konohana Kitan – Funimation
- Laughing Under the Clouds: Gaiden Part 1 & Part 2 – RightStuf
- Law of Ueki – Discotek
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me – Sentai Filmworks
- Lu Over the Wall – Shout! Factory
- Lupin the 3rd: Blood Seal of the Eternal Mermaid– Discotek
- Manaria Friends – Sentai Filmworks
- Maquia – When the Promised Flower Blooms – Eleven Arts
- Maria Watches Over Us – Sentai Filmworks
- Megalobox – VIZ
- Metropolis – Mill Creek Entertainment
- MFKZ – GKIDS
- Mirai of the Future – GKIDS
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 – RightStuf
- Modest Heroes – GKIDS
- Monkey Magic – Discotek
- Monochrome Factor – Sentai Filmworks
- Mr. Tonegawa – Sentai Filmworks
- Negima! – Sentai Filmworks
- Negima!? – Sentai Filmworks
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl – GKIDS
- One-Punch Man (S2) – VIZ
- Persona 5 – Aniplex USA
- Pokemon Battle Frontier – VIZ
- Pokemon Sun & Moon – VIZ
- Pop Team Epic – Sentai Filmworks
- Psycho Armor Govarian – Discotek
- Real Girl – Sentai Filmworks
- Reborn! – Discotek
- Release the Spyce – Sentai Filmworks
- Revue Starlight – Sentai Filmworks
- Rocket Girls – Sentai Filmworks
- Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – GKIDS
- Run with the Wind – Sentai Filmworks
- Scum’s Wish – Sentai Filmworks
- Shin Tetsujin 28 – Discotek
- Sister Princess – Discotek
- Skip Beat! – RightStuf
- Space Runaway Ideon – Sentai FIlmworks
- Space Warrior Baldios – Discotek
- A Spirit of the Sun – Sentai Filmworks
- SSSS.Gridman – Funimation
- Star Ocean EX – Discotek
- Stevllia – Discotek
- Tada Never Falls In Love – Sentai Filmworks
- Tetsujin 28 – Discotek
- Tetsujin 28 Morning Moon of Midday – Discotek
- This Boy is a Professional Wizard – Kuma Holdings
- This Boy Suffers from Crystallization – Kuma Holdings
- Tibetian Dog – Sentai Filmworks
- Tokyo Underground – Discotek
- Toriko the Movie: Secret Recipe of Gourmet God! – Discotek
- Tsurune – Sentai Filmworks
- Urahara – Funimation
- Voltes V – Discotek
- Welcome to Pia Carrot! 2 DX – Sentai Filmworks
- Wild 7: Another – Discotek
- Yona Yona Penguin – Sentai Filmworks
- Yumeiro Patissiere – Sentai Filmworks
- Zatch Bell: 101st Devil – Discotek
- Zatch Bell: Attack of Mechavulcan – Discotek
- Zillion – Funimation
Manga
- 10 Dance – Kodansha USA
- A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- – Kodansha USA
- Abara – VIZ
- After the Rain – Vertical Inc.
- Alicia’s Diet Quest – Kodansha USA
- Ao-chan Can’t Study! – Kodansha USA
- Ao Haru Ride – VIZ
- Are You Lost?– Kodansha USA
- Aria – TokyoPop
- Arte – Media Do
- Ascendance of a Bookworm – J-Novel Club
- At the Mountains of Madness (Gou Tanabe) – Dark Horse
- Back Street Girls – Kodansha USA
- Baki the Grappler – Media Do
- Batman and The Justice League – DC Comics
- Beastars – VIZ
- Beauty and the Beast Girl – Seven Seas
- Beck – Kodansha USA
- Beware the Kamiki Brothers! – Kodansha USA
- Blank Canvas – Seven Seas
- Blissful Land – Kodansha USA
- Boarding School Juliet – Kodansha USA
- Burn the Witch – VIZ
- Can I Kiss You Every Day? – Kodansha USA
- Can You Just Die, My Darling? – Kodansha USA
- Candy Color Paradox – VIZ
- Card Captor Sakura – Kodansha USA
- A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy – Seven Seas
- Chainsaw Man – VIZ
- Chio-chan no Tsugakuro – Yen Press
- Choujin-Kokoseitachi wa Isekai demo Yoyu de Ikinuku Yodesu! – Yen Press
- Classmates – Seven Seas
- Collected Works of Yoshiharu Tsuge – Drawn & Quarterly
- The Comiq – VIZ
- Creature Girls: A Field Journal in Another World – Seven Seas
- Crocodile Baron – Kodansha USA
- Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair – Dark Horse
- The Dark Maidens – Vertical Inc.
- Daytime Shooting Star – VIZ
- Defying Kurosaki-kun – Kodansha USA
- DIVE!! – Yen Press
- Don’t Mess with Me, Nagatoro – Vertical Inc.
- Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha! – VIZ
- Dragon Head – Kodansha USA
- Dragon Quest Monsters+ – Seven Seas
- Elfen Lied – Dark Horse
- Emanon – Dark Horse
- Eromanga Sensei – Dark Horse
- Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods – Kodansha USA
- Fate/Grand Order – mortalis:stella – Kodansha USA
- Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection – VIZ
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Complete Four-Panel Comics – VIZ
- Futaribeya – TokyoPop
- Futurelog – Denpa
- Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji – Denpa
- Gantz G – Dark Horse
- Gleipnir – Kodansha USA
- Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest – Vertical Inc.
- Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day – Yen Press
- God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon – Yen Press
- The Golden Sheep – Vertical Inc.
- Good Dog, Cerberus! – Kodansha USA
- Hakumei and Mikochi – Yen Press
- Hanger – TokyoPop
- Happy Sugar Life – Yen Press
- Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country – Akita Publishing
- Harem Royale -When the Game Ends- – Sol Press
- Heavenly Delusion – Denpa
- Heaven’s Design Team – Kodansha USA
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku – VIZ
- Hinamatsuri – One Peace Books
- Hiro Mashima’s Playground – Kodansha USA
- Hitorijime My Hero – Kodansha USA
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom – J-Novel Club
- HOT – VIZ
- I Hear the Sunspot: Limit – One Peace Books
- I Married My Best Friend to Shut My Parents Up – Seven Seas
- I’m From Japan – VIZ
- I’m Standing on a Million Lives – Kodansha USA
- I Want to Eat Your Pancreas – Seven Seas
- Ibitsu – Yen Press
- The Ideal Sponger Life – Seven Seas
- Infinite Dendrogram – J-Novel Club
- Inside Mari – Denpa
- Interspecies Reviewers – Yen Press
- Intertwining Lives – Kodansha USA
- An Invitation from a Crab – Denpa
- Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? – Kodansha USA
- Kira-kun Today – Kodansha USA
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable – VIZ
- Jujutsu Kaisen – VIZ
- Juni Taisen: Zodiac War – VIZ
- Junji Ito – VIZ
- K: Seven Stories – VIZ
- Kaiju Girl Caramelizer – Yen Press
- Kakafukaka – Kodansha USA
- Kakegurui Twins – Yen Press
- Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits – VIZ
- Kamakura Monogatari – Media Do
- Kamikamikaeshi – Kodansha USA
- Karate Heat – Kodansha USA
- Keeping His Whims in Check – Kodansha USA
- Key Ring Lock – Kodansha USA
- Killing Me! – Yen Press
- Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! – VIZ
- Kino’s Journey – Vertical Inc.
- A Kiss, For Real – Kodansha USA
- Komi Can’t Communicate – VIZ
- Konohana Kitan – TokyoPop
- La Magnifique Grande Scène – Akita Publishing
- Liar x Liar – Kodansha USA
- Little Miss P – Yen Press
- Love in Focus – Kodansha USA
- Love in Limbo – VIZ
- Magus of the Library – Kodansha USA
- Maiden Railways – Denpa
- Mega Man X: Mega Mission – Udon Entertainment
- Mikami-sensei’s Way of Love – Kodansha USA
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Elma’s Office Lady Diary – Seven Seas
- Mob Psycho 100 – Dark Horse
- Monster & the Beast – Yen Press
- Monster Wrestling – Yen Press
- Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious – Seven Seas
- My Boy in Blue – Kodansha USA
- My Hero Academia: Smash!! – VIZ
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes – VIZ
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Seven Seas
- Mythical Beast Investigator – Seven Seas
- Noah’s Notes – VIZ
- Now Loading . . . ! – Seven Seas
- Nyankees – Yen Press
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season – Kodansha USA
- OL Visual Kei – Media Do
- Oops! I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! – Seven Seas
- Peach Girl – Kodansha USA
- Peach Girl Next – Kodansha USA
- Peach Mermaid – Kodansha USA
- Perfect World – Kodansha USA
- PEZ – Denpa
- Pleasure & Corruption – Denpa
- Plunderer – Yen Press
- The Poe Clan – Fantagraphics
- Pokémon: I Choose You! – VIZ
- Pokémon Pocket Comics Classics – VIZ
- The Prince’s Romance Gambit – Kodansha USA
- Princess Resurrection Nightmare – Kodansha USA
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Kodansha USA
- Radiant – VIZ
- Ran and the Gray World – VIZ
- Record of Grancrest War – VIZ
- Red Riding Hood’s Wolf Apprentice – Kodansha USA
- Redefining the Meta at VRMMO Academy – Sol Press
- RWBY – VIZ
- RWBY Official Manga Anthology – VIZ
- Satoko and Nada – Seven Seas
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement – Sol Press
- Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles – J-Novel Club
- Serial Killer Detective – Vertical Inc.
- Seto Utsumi – Akita Publishing
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days – Kodansha USA
- Seven Shakespeares – Kodansha USA
- Shimanami Tasogare – Seven Seas
- Skeleton Knight in Another World – Seven Seas
- Slum Wolf – New York Review Comics
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Heed My Call, Beast! – Seven Seas
- Snow White with the Red Hair – VIZ
- Starving Anonymous – Kodansha USA
- Stray Bullet Baby – Kodansha USA
- Tales of Berseria – Kodansha USA
- Teenage Renaissance! David – VIZ
- Those Summer Days – Kodansha USA
- Tia La Cherla – Cross Infinite World
- Today’s Menu for Emiya Family – Denpa
- Tokyo Alice – Kodansha USA
- Tokyo Revengers – Kodansha USA
- Tomo-chan is a Girl! – Seven Seas
- Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen – Yen Press
- Total Eclipse of the Eternal Heart – Seven Seas
- Transparent Light Blue – Seven Seas
- Trap in a Skirt – Kodansha USA
- Urusei Yatsura – VIZ
- A Very Fairy Apartment – J-Novel Club
- Wakako-zake – Media Do
- The Walls Between Us – Kodansha USA
- Whenever Our Eyes Meet…: A Women’s Love Anthology – Yen Press
- Will I Be Single Forever? – VIZ
- Witch Hat Atelier – Kodansha USA
- The Wizard and His Fairy – Kodansha USA
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku – Kodansha USA
- You Got Me, Sempai! – Kodansha USA
- Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni – Yen Press
- Yuri is My Job! – Kodansha USA
- Yuri Kuma Arashi – TokyoPop
- Yuri Life – Yen Press
- Ziga – VIZ
Funded Crowdfunding Projects
- Emma English Dub and BD Release
- Horror of the Underworld Anime Short
- Idol Connect -Asterisk Live- Anime Film
- It’s My Life Anime Short
Artbooks/Supplemental Material
- The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 – VIZ
- Colorful Dreams (VOFAN) – Vertical
- FLCL Archives – Udon Entertainment
Novels/Light Novels
- [New Life+] Young Again in Another World – J-Novel Club
- 86 – Yen Press
- Amagi Brilliant Park – J-Novel Club
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride – Seven Seas
- Battle Divas – The Incorruptible Battle Blossom Princess – Sol Press
- Boogiepop – Seven Seas
- Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki – Yen Press
- Bungo Stray Dogs – Yen Press
- Classroom of the Elite – Seven Sea
- The Cursed Princess and the Lucky Knight – Cross Infinite World
- Dawn of the Mapmaker – Cross Infinite World
- The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess’s Hero – Yen Press
- Division Maneuver – Seven Seas
- The Eccentric Master and the Fake Lover – Cross Infinite World
- Emeth: Island of Golems – Cross Infinite World
- Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom? – Yen Press
- Forest of Piano – Kodansha USA
- From Truant to Anime Screenwriter: My Path to “anohana” and “The Anthem of the Heart” – J-Novel Club
- Gear Drive – J-Novel Club
- The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious – Yen Press
- I Want to Eat Your Pancreas – Seven Seas
- Infinite Stratos – J-Novel Club
- JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World – J-Novel Club
- Kabukimonogatari – Vertical Inc.
- Katanagatrai – Vertical Inc.
- Kokoro Connect – J-Novel Club
- Last and First Idol – J-Novel Club
- Last Round Arthurs: Scum Arthur and Heretic Merlin – Yen Press
- Lazy Dungeon Master – J-Novel Club
- Little Princess in Fairy Forest – Cross Infinite World
- Märchen der Werwolf – The Annals of Veight – J-Novel Club
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar – J-Novel Club
- Me, a Genius? I Was Reborn into Another World and I Think They’ve Got the Wrong Idea! – J-Novel Club
- Mia and the Forbidden Medicine Report – Cross Infinite World
- Mirai – Yen Press
- Mushoku Tensei – Seven Seas
- My Hero Academia: School Briefs – VIZ
- NieR: Automata: Long Story Long – VIZ
- NieR: Automata: Long Story Short – VIZ
- The Night is Young, Walk on Girl – Yen Press
- Penguin Highway – Yen Press
- Reprise of the Spear Hero – One Peace Books
- Restaurant to Another World – Seven Seas
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement – Sol Press
- Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles – J-Novel Club
- Skeleton Knight in Another World – Seven Seas
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen – J-Novel Club
- Strongest Gamer – Let’s Play in Another World – Sol Press
- Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen – Yen Press
- Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de ni Kai Kougeki no Okaa-san wa Suki Desuka? – Yen Press
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer – J-Novel Club
- Voices of a Distant Star – Vertical Inc.
- Why Shouldn’t a Detestable Demon Lord Fall in Love?! – Sol Press
- Wolf Children: Ame & Yuki – Yen Press
- Woof Woof Story – Yen Press