All the Titles Fit to License, 2018 Edition

Anime licenses were up from last year. The difference between anime and manga licenses was still significant (anime: ~120, manga: ~190) but less crazy than in 2017. With Sentai Filmworks and Discotek leading the charge; picking up around 80 of those 120 anime licenses of 2018 between them.

We had some additions to the manga publishers this year: Denpa and Sol Press, plus J-Novel added manga to their line-up. Also there’s been an expanded line of digital-only titles for purchase from all over the map. That really showed in Kodansha’s list which exceeded 60 titles this year, many of which were exclusively digital.

As a reminder, this list does not include streaming-only anime and manga. And as always, let us know if we missed anything.

Anime

Manga

Funded Crowdfunding Projects

Artbooks/Supplemental Material

Novels/Light Novels

