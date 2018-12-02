All Points Bulletin: When They Cry—The Console Wars

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

The Console Wars: LIVE!

The 2014 book detailing the battle between Nintendo and SEGA was a great read. I’m excited to see how they adapt it into a live action drama.



VR is the New Way to View History

This new and expanding project in Rome sounds rad! “See” the buildings as they really were.

I’m curious to see what secrets about the original story are going to be unveiled by Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku.