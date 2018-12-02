All Points Bulletin: When They Cry—The Console Wars

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • The Console Wars: LIVE!
    The 2014 book detailing the battle between Nintendo and SEGA was a great read. I’m excited to see how they adapt it into a live action drama.
  • VR is the New Way to View History
    This new and expanding project in Rome sounds rad! “See” the buildings as they really were.

hisui_icon_4040_round I’m curious to see what secrets about the original story are going to be unveiled by Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku.

