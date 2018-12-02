All Points Bulletin: When They Cry—The Console Wars

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Sorting Out the Pantheon
The Ancient Greek version of trying to create a unified Transformers timeline.
- Time To Cry Again
Two new When They Cry games are planned to be released next year. Ciconia no Naku Koro ni will be the start of a new series while Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku will be an extra story for the last series. There is also a Kickstarter for an upgraded version of the English version of Umineko starting soon.
- The Real Vinland Saga
Freydís Eiríksdóttir was an interesting lady.
- Adventure with Lina Inverse
A mystery solving game with the Dragon Spooker herself.
- The Console Wars: LIVE!
The 2014 book detailing the battle between Nintendo and SEGA was a great read. I’m excited to see how they adapt it into a live action drama.
- VR is the New Way to View History
This new and expanding project in Rome sounds rad! “See” the buildings as they really were.
I’m curious to see what secrets about the original story are going to be unveiled by Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku.
