Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: No, No Don’t Do It, It’s Too Sexy My Friend, Don’t Do It.

- Once Upon a Time in China
The third Lostbelt has arrived with some VERY unexpected surprises. It has a cool trailer as well.
- Lord El-Melloi II Case Files?
The stream for the new Lost Belt chapter announced a special New Years anime by Troyca. The title was not announced but the visual has started some speculation over what it could be.
- Epic of Manga
The Epic of Remnant chapters of Grand Order are getting manga.
- Meanwhile in America
The US version of Grand Order is getting streaming announcements again and here are the results. They also had the English trailer for Babylon.
- The Queen of Cleaning of Wallets
Jeanne d’Arc Alter is coming to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Calamari Attack
Gilles de Rais was added to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Calamari Attack 2
A neat video if you were curious how the demon pillars work in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Mashable Headphones
The lastest Mash branded items are Sony headphones.
- The Lesser Gudao
The Ritsuka Fujimaru Figma is here.
- Everybody Loves Hakuno Kishinami
She has her passionate fans.
- I Just Watched Garden of Sinners Again
So this was great.
