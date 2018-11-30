The November 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Alicia’s Diet Quest – Kodansha USA
- Ascendance of a Bookworm – J-Novel Club
- Beastars – VIZ
I’ve been so curious about this series. I’m very excited!
Hey now, you’re a Beastar.
- Between the Sky and Sea – Sentai Filmworks
- Blissful Land – Kodansha USA
18th century Tibet, I look forward to what looks like detailed artwork!
- Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki (light novel) – Yen Press
- Can I Kiss You Every Day? – Kodansha USA
- Card Captor Sakura – Kodansha USA
- Chainsaw Man – VIZ
- Colorful Dreams (VOFAN artbook) – Vertical
- Crocodile Baron – Kodansha USA
He made his fortune inventing Crocodile Mile.
- The Cursed Princess and the Lucky Knight (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess’s Hero (light novel) – Yen Press
- Fate/Grand Order – mortalis:stella – Kodansha USA
There are so many Grand Order manga I don’t even know what this one is about. Hopefully it is good.
- God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon – Yen Press
- Good Dog, Cerberus! – Kodansha USA
- Harem Royale -When the Game Ends- – Sol Press
This sounds like an amazing premise.
- Heavenly Delusion – Denpa
- The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (light novel) – Yen Press
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom – J-Novel Club
- Infinite Dendrogram – J-Novel Club
- Kaiju Girl Caramelizer – Yen Press
- Killing Me! – Yen Press
softly with his song…
- Komi Can’t Communicate – VIZ
- Last Round Arthurs: Scum Arthur and Heretic Merlin (light novel) – Yen Press
- Little Miss P – Yen Press
- Lu Over the Wall – Shout! Factory
- Manaria Friends – Sentai Filmworks
- Monster & the Beast – Yen Press
- My Hero Academia: Smash!! – VIZ
- Pleasure & Corruption – Denpa
- Red Riding Hood’s Wolf Apprentice – Kodansha USA
I assume this is the Baby Bonnie Hood origina manga.
- Restaurant to Another World (light novel) – Seven Seas
All the delcious food with D&D charaters. The best kind of isekai.
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement (light novel) – Sol Press
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement (manga) – Sol Press
- Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles – J-Novel Club
- Tales of Berseria – Kodansha USA
- Tia La Cherla – Cross Infinite World
- Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen (light novel) – Yen Press
- Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen (manga) – Yen Press
- A Very Fairy Apartment – J-Novel Club
- Whenever Our Eyes Meet…: A Women’s Love Anthology – Yen Press
This is about working women so I’m looking forward to it.
- Wolf Children: Ame & Yuki (novel) – Yen Press
- Yuri Life – Yen Press
New Crowdfunding Campaigns
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle, Action Heroine Cheer Fruits, Frame Arms Girl, Dynamic Chord, Long Riders!, Mob Psycho 100 S2
- HIDIVE adding Run with the Wind, Pia Carrot!! 2DX, Gunparade March
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Chainsaw Man
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- New Girls Badminton Manga Starting
- Anime Green-lit for Wasteful Days of High School Girl
- Shimajiro Children’s Anime Getting Movie
- Original Anime Hero Mask Announced for Netflix
- Magical Sempai Anime Adaptation in the Works
Will they notice thier magical kohai?
- Toji no Miko Anime Project Revealed
- More TsukiPro Anime in the Works
- Futari H Another Manga Starting
- Minami-ke Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Dorohedoro Anime Green-lit
- All Out!! Creator Launching New Manga
- Manga-ka of Socrates in Love Starting New Series
- 3 New Netflix Anime Revealed: Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Yasuke, and Altered Carbon
- Darwin’s Game Anime in the Works
- New Manga Mushiro Utsu na no de Kekkon ka to Starting
- I’ll Give It My All… Tomorrow Creator Working on New Manga
- 40th Anniversary Gundam Projects Revealed
- New Fruits Basket Anime Revealed
This is Fruits Basket Crystal, essentially trying to adhere closely to the manga story.
- RobiHachi Anime Green-lit
- Anime Announced for Dr. Stone
- My Hero Academia Movie Getting BD Special
- New Lupin TV Special Announced
Now we have Black Jacket Lupin. Interesting.
- 2nd Golden Kamuy OVA Revealed
- Cells at Work! Getting Bonus Episode
- Girls und Panzer Getting New Spinoff Manga
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Psycho-Pass SS Anime Film Trilogy
- Fire Force Anime Green-lit
- Creator of RELife Starting New Manga
- Barakamon Manga-ka Beginning New Series
Yippie!!!
- New Manga Launching from Dorohedoro Creator
- Manga Adaptation of Darwin’s Game Novel Announced
- Black Lagoon Creator Starting New Manga
- Manga-ka of Wandering Son Launching New Series
- Natsume Ono Working on New Series BADON
This is seemingly set in the world of ACCA based on the name, so I can’t wait to find out what the storyline will be and how the events of ACCA will effect it.
- The Water Dragon’s Bride Creator Beginning New Manga
- Spin-off Manga Announced for Magical Angel Creamy Mami
- Manga Adaptation Starting for Death Mark Game
- More Ace of the Diamond Anime Green-lit
*HAPPYDANCE*
- 7SEEDS Anime Announced for Netflix
Wow, really, so cool and unexpected!
- 3 New Manga Launching in Shonen Jump Magazine
- Co-Production Blade Runner — Black Lotus Anime Series Revealed
Curious to see what they do with that universe.
- New Anime Project Green-lit for Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat Games
- Manga Announced for Pastel Memories Game
- Next Precure Series Star Twinkle Precure Announced
- New Type-Moon Anime Project Green-lit
I hope it is the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- World Heroes Game Getting Manga
- Masamune-kun’s Revenge Manga-ka Starting New Series
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season Manga Getting TV Anime
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- TV Series Green-lit for Kono Koi wa Tsumi Nanoka!?
- 2 Movies Announced for Hop Step Jump! Manga
- TsukiPro Franchise Getting Movie
- The Flowers of Evil Movie Revealed
- Movie in the Works for Korosanai Kare to Shinanai Kanojo
- Back Street Girls Movie Announced
- Boku no Hatsukoi o Kimi ni Sasagu Manga Getting TV Series
- TV Series Revealed for Fruits Delivery Service Manga
- Yotsuba Ginko – Harashima Hiromi ga Monomosu ~Kono Hito ni Kakero~ About Banking Woman TV Series Announced
