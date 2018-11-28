Most Wanted: November 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.

These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!

ACCA vol. 5

Ace of the Diamond vol. 17

Anonymous Noise vol. 11

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card vol. 5

Galaxy Angel Z BD

Haikyu!! vol. 29

I Hear the Sunspot: Limit

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders vol. 9 (Hardcover)

One Piece vol. 88

PEZ

Shojo Fight vol. 5

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku vol. 3