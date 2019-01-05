Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Start Over from the Five Fundamental Seasonings!

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Another Interview with the Man Himself
I mentioned last week that 4Gamer had an interview with Nasu himself that had some great information. Here is a translation of that interview.
- Waver Velvet: The Great Detective
Crunchyroll has the rights to stream the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files anime coming out in. BTW you can watch the first promo episode already.
- Sort of Cold For Cherry Blossoms
The February edition of NewType will have some more Heaven’s Feel info.
- Yorokobe Shounen
Double the Kotomine to promote Heaven’s Feel.
- There’s Special Providence in the Gacha of a Sparrow
The New Year’s event in Grand order introduces Tamamo’s “friend” the Tongue-Cut Sparrow Benienma and her hot springs inn.
- The Remnant of a Remnant
The English trailer for the Epic of Remnant chapters coming over to the English version of FGO.
- Time to Fight The Goddesses
Some more promotional material for the upcoming Babylon anime.
- We Never Learn
Learning with Manga! finally has an anime. You were warned.
- Grand Order Goes Full Yu-Gi-Oh!
Fate/Grand Order Duel is not only getting its own manga series it is actually getting 2 manga series.
- Heart the Art
A look at some of the official doujinshi from Comiket.
- Merch Merchants
A look at some of the merchandise from Comiket as well.
- Chaldea Expects Organized Employees
You can be that employee with this day planner.
- Pitcher of a Beast Nation
Anastasia has no pity for hot springs monkeys.
Advertisements