The December 2018 Line-Up

New Licenses in the U.S.
- An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride – J-Novel Club
- BanG Dream! S2 – Sentai Filmworks
I hope the subtitle is Bang the Drum Slowly.
- Beast † Blood (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Bermuda Triangle ~Colorful Pastrale~ – Sentai Filmworks
- Beyblade V-Force – Discotek
Beyblade is the cash cow that funds everything else, right?
- Cooking with Wild Game (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- I Shall Survive Using Potions! (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Inukami! – Discotek
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (light novel) – Yen Press
I might just read this since Megumin is not total trash.
- Liz and the Blue Bird – Shout! Factory
- Ne0;lation – VIZ
- Pastel Memories – Sentai Filmworks
- Okko’s Inn – GKIDS
- Twilight of the Cockroaches – Discotek
- W’Z – Sentai Filmworks
New Crowdfunding Campaigns
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Saint Seiya: Santia Sho, Haikyu!! compilation movies, Hozuki’s Coolheadedness S2, RIN-NE S3, Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game, Girly Air Force, Price of Smiles, Mob Psycho S2, The Morose Mononokean S2, Persona 5: Dark Sun, Steins;Gate 0, The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II
- Funimation adding Rising of the Shield Hero, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- HIDIVE adding Legend of the Galactic Heroes: My Conquest is a Sea of Stars, Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Overture to a New War, Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Golden Wings, Just Because, Rocket Girls, Human Crossing
More great Legend of the Galactic Heroes episodes and Golden Wings.
- HULU adding The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Ne0;lation
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- New Manga from the Shortcake Cake Creator Starting
- Another Season Announced for The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Gekijo
- Qualidea Code Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Spin-off Manga Starting for Interview with Monster Girls
- Senryu Shojo Anime Green-lit
- Akame ga KILL! Creator Beginning New Manga
- Rumiko Takahashi Launching New Series
I am super curious to see what this will be.
- Anime Revealed for Ao-chan Can’t Study!
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Last Round Arthurs
- New Fruits Basket Another 1-shot Revealed
- Sewayaki Kitsune no Senko-san Anime in the Works
- New Biographical Manga About Tezuka Launching
- Ghost in the Shell Netflix Project Revealed
This has a high potential to be very good, very bad, or just mediocre.
- Manga Spin-off for Worst Announced
- Knight in the Area Creator Working on New Manga
- Anime Green-lit for BL Series Papa Datte Shitai
- Original Anime Film Hello World Revealed
- Aggretsuko Anime Getting Christmas Special
- Nobunaga Sensei no Osanazuma Anime Announced
- Girls’ High Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot
- Manga Remake of Gyara Starting
- Futari H Creator Launching New Manga Series
- Light Novels Hachinantte Sore wa Inai Desho! Getting Anime
- Citrus+ Manga Beginning
- Kiss of the Rose Princess Manga-ka Starting New Series
- New Revue Starlight Manga Announced
- Persona 5 Anime Special Revealed
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Kemono Friends 2
- Miss Koboyashi’s Dragon Maid Manga Getting New Spin-off
When does Fafnir get a spin-off manga?
- Anime Green-lit for Cop Craft Light Novels
- Nekopara Game Anime in the Works
- 4 New Fate/Grand Order Manga Launching
This is my fault. My bad.
- Naked Ape Starting New Manga Suicide Line
More crime manga!
- Sequel Announced for Hoshi no Hitomi no Silhouette Manga
- Limit Creator Beginning New Manga Series
- Akiko Higashimura Launching New Manga
Always interested in what she’ll do next.
- Kochoki: Wakaki Nobunaga Original TV Anime Revealed
- More Battle Spirits Anime Announced
- Girls’ Last Tour Manga-ka Working on New Series
- Picture Book Yasashii Akuma Getting Anime Adaptation
- Anime Green-lit for Neko no Nyahho ~Nya Miseraburu~ Smartphone Game
So this game is about a cat/painter in Paris who is destitute and trying to sell art to refurnish their home. TOO REAL.
- Thunderbolt Fantasy Getting 3rd Season
Yesss!!!
- Oh My Goddess! Spin-off Manga Starting
- Bonus Episodes Announced for Double Decker! Doug and Kirill Anime
- Naruto Creator Collaborating on Samurai 8 Manga
- New OVA Revealed for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya
Once again this is my fault. I’m sorry.
- Hiro Mashima Draws Dragon Quest 1-shot
- More Haikyu!! Anime in the Works
YES! But we have to wait for September to find out what it is!?
- New Prince of Tennis Movie Green-lit
- I’m From Japan Manga Getting TV Anime
- Bakumatsu 2nd Season Announced
- Anime Adaptation of EX-ARM Revealed
- The Promised Neverland Comedy Spin-off Manga Starting
- TV Anime Revealed for Rune Story Smartphone Game
- Busshi no Busshin Manga Restarting
- The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II Novels Getting TV Anime
- Anime Short Announced for Learning with Manga! Fate/Grand Order
I am so excited about these Type-Moon titles. The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II sounds SO GOOD.
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Katsu Futaro Manga Getting Movie Adaptation
- TV Series Announced for Radiation House
- Movie of 4-Gatsu no Kimi Spica Green-lit
