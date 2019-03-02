Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Featuring Edmond Dantès from the Grand Order Series

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Happy Birthday Sakura
A significant year to celebrate her birthday.
- The Troll and the Trolled
A look at Merlin and “Ana” from the Babylon anime.
- Dark Heroines
Some very nice promotional prints for the new Heaven’s Feel movie.
- The Endowed Hero
Arjuna has been summoned to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Now Everyone Can Enjoy Archer of Shinjuku
The English version of Grand Order now has Shinjuku.
- Chloe “Cryin’ Man” von Einzbern
Prisma Illya is getting a dimension-hopping new OVA which will get a theatrical release.
- I Am Saber, Name’s Mordred. Is My father’s Figma Here?
The Knight of Treachery herself gets a Figma that hopes to surpass the Figma of Artoria.
- Remember the are Men in Fate/Stay Night As Well
The Ufotable Cafe is going to have a special set of White Day merchandise.
- Return to Baker Street
The Escape from the Baker Street escape room was popular enough to get a rerun.
- I Am Amused They Have Two Versions of Mysterious Heroine XX
These are some damn cute plushies.
- The Fault, Dear Brutus, is Not in our Servants
Gilgamesh made into on to cover of the Men’s magazine Brutus.
- Wear Your Own Noble Phantasms
SuperGroupies is coming out with Fate/Stay Night jewelry.
- A Surprising Number of Male Servants
Some more concrete deals on the rooms at Hotel Caldea.
- A Tight Squeeze
That is some dedication to appear in My Room.
- Always Watching
Beware the Aproned Devil.
- The Fab Five
The Alter Ego sisters.
