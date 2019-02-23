Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: BB is Back Baby

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- King Protea is the Biggest of Them All
The CCC event is back as SE.RA.PH -Second Ballet- and if nothing else it is clear they will be adding in King Protea this time.
- The Hero Meltryllis
The Fate/Extra CCC from Grand Order aka Deep Sea Cyberbrain Paradise SE.RA.PH is getting a manga adaptation in Young Ace UP. That makes sense as it is one of the most story-heavy collaboration events that feels more like a Singularity than most.
- She Was Also the Patroness of the Alehouse
Some more pictures of Ishtar from the upcoming Babylon anime.
- I Wonder Why This Strip Sold For So Much?
It is a mystery why this particular give away film strip sold for so much when it was placed up for auction.
- The Adventures of Link
Fate/Extella Link finally has a release date of March 19th for North America and the 22nd for Europe.
- Getting Better All the Time
Lost Butterfly actually sold more tickets than Presage Flower. Crazy.
- Apocrypha Revealed
ANN reviews the first Fate/Apocrypha Blu-ray box set.
- Musical May
The 3rd Grand Order OST is coming out on May 15th.
- Welcome to the Hotel Chaldea
Such a lovely place
Such a lovely face
They gave the whole 25th floor a Grand Order makeover at the Sunshine City Prince Hotel in Ikebukuro. I hope to see a report in English of what it is like.
- Some Birthday Gifts
They went all out for Rie Takahashi’s birthday on the Chaldea Radio Station.
- A Different Variety of Street Choco
Some variant editions of the Street Choco-Maid CE.
- Brilliant
Modred in sunglasses alone is inspired.
- Suzuka Gozen Is Also Back
She takes a backseat to the Alter Egos but she did make her debut in the CCC event.
- I Appreciate the Idea More than the Execution
Poor Passionlip.
Advertisements