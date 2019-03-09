Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Shin Proteazilla

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- White Day Had Finally Gotten Its Due
There will be a Moriarty themed event in Grand Order for White Day.
- The Best of Hotel Art
A nice look at some of the exclusive Grand Order art for the Hotel Chaldea.
- The Return of the Fakers
Thankfully Fate/Strange Fake is back and the newest cover has been revealed.
- Isn’t it Sad Sacchin?
The identity of Sacchin’s GUDAGUDA ACE Lancer has finally been uncovered.
- Cooking Birds and Yankees
There is some very nice merchandise for Type-Moon at Anime Japan 2019.
- They Snuck Her In
They found a way to get Saber Alter in Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- The Idol and Her Muscle
Trailers for Lu Bu, Elizabeth, and Gawain in the English release of Fate/Extella Link.
- Arash Meets Royalty
The fifth set of Fate/Grand Order Duel figures are out.
