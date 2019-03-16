Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: A Tender Barstool

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Is it Eurogame or Amerigame?
Fate/Stay Night is getting a board game from Delightworks.
- NewsRadio
Chaldea Radio won the 5th Annual Anime Radio Awards.
- The Saint, the Paladin, and the Hero of Charity
Jeanne d’Arc, Astolfo, and Karna get English trailers for Fate/Extella Link.
- The Support Team
There are now visuals for Dr. Romani and Leonardo Da Vinci from the Babylon anime.
- Now Arjuna Truly Has Someone to Fight
Karna is now in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- When the Numbers Get that Big it Starts to Lose Meaning
Grand Order has apparently already made 3 billion dollars.
- A White Day Return Present
Ufotable celebrates all of its Type-Moon titles.
- OST the Third
Grand Order now has a third soundtrack.
- Lots of Lady
King Protea is living large.
- Haircut Roulette
Everyone trades haircuts.
- Even Beni-enma Can Be Turned
That dastardly old dandy.
Advertisements