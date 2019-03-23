Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sorry. I was Sick.

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- What is Happening at AnimeJapan?
A look at the Type-Moon displays at AnimeJapan.
- Grand Order Really is Everywhere
They have really been enjoying this idea making art of Grand Order characters interact with characters from other Type-Moon properties.
- Mostly a Side Story
ANN reviewed Fate/Extella Link.
- Let’s Play Some Fate/Exetlla Link
Fate/Exetlla Link is live and here is the trailer to prove it.
- Oh That Guy As Well
They eventually had to unveil of the design of the main character for the Babylon anime.
- Team Hikikomori
A look at Leonardo da Vinci and Dr. Roman from the Babylon anime.
- A Very Serious Anime
There is now a longer preview video for the upcoming Prisma Illya OVA.
- The Intro of an Old Friend
Welcome, Melvin Waynes to the cast of Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- Win Some Greater Glory
XSEED Games is having a Fate/EXTELLA: Fleeting Glory Edition sweepstakes.
- Someone Loves You Kariya Matou
A little celebration for Kariya Matou at the Fate/Zero cafe.
- Some Nice Bank
We have the ticket sales for the US release of the 2nd Heaven’s Feel movie.
- I’m Guessing the are Not Closing up Grand Order Anytime Soon
Grand Order has been VERY successful.
- Look on My Works, ye Mighty, and Despair!
The is one gorgeous if expensive Ozymandias statue.
- Fate/ Stay Up All Night
They made Saber, Rin, and Sakura theme lingerie.
- Blood Drinking Little Sister
Do you remember Akiha?
