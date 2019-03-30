Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Rinfaces Are Falling Behind

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Decadence of the Loading Screen
The Tokugawa’s World-Changing Labyrinth event introduced the Sakura faced Kama into the game.
- Guda Guda 2: Electric Shinsengumi
North America is getting the GUDAGUDA Meiji Restoration event instead.
- Frozen Mash
A nice selection of convenience store lottery merchandise for Grand Order including a Chaldea ice-cube tray.
- Mikon Comes to Arcade
Tamamo-no-Mae is now available in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- From Babylon to Camelot
A little detail about what to expect from the upcoming Camelot movies.
- This Time You Escape From The Pharoah
A new Grand Order escape room themed around Ozymandias.
- How is Babylon Anyway?
An English review of the Babylon stage show.
- Who’s in Charge Here?
Some staff announcements for the Babylon anime coming out in October.
- That Lady That Just Look Like My Dad Racing
Jeanne d’Arc and Mordred get a pair of Type-Moon racing figures.
- There’s One for You, Nineteen for Me
UFOtable seems to be having some troubles with the Tax Man.
- Getting the Band Back Together
The commercial for the third FGO soundtrack.
