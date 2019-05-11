Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Edwardian Artoria

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- So Many Questions
They are taking questions for Nasu and Takeuchi as extra for the 2nd Heaven’s Feel movie extras.
- Breaking the Bridge in Three Dimensions
Asagami Fujino comes to Grand Order Arcade.
- Don’t Stop Me Now
FGO continues to make crazy money.
- Sick Burn
Someone dressed up as the president of ufotable with a recent news related twist.
- Relive the Live
The Fate/Grand Order Orchestra now has a CD.
- She is NEVER out of Dads
Casual Mordred is a popular figure choice.
- Drinking with Shishou
This new bunny girl Scáthach figure wants to have a drink with you.
- The Niten Ichi-ryū Figma
The beautiful Musashi gets her own Figma.
- Stay Good Musashi
Don’t fall to the dark side.
- The Many Colors of Saber
Still missing several different flavors.
- The Many Faces of the Witch
She can make figures alongside Meltryllis.
- The Snake and The Tiger
Medusa and Taiga sometimes dress casually as well.
- Saber Looks Odd With Twintails
The rest are great.
- Was Everyone There that Day?
Some new flags were tripped.
- The God of Manga Meets Type-Moon
Some FGO characters are done Osamu Tezuka style.
- Wielders of the Lance
Those who are worthy of Rhongomyniad.
