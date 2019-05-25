Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Attack No.1

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Illya Goes Hawaiian
Of course, the magical girl trio would be the bonus merchandise for anyone seeing the Prisma Illya OVA in theaters.
- The Learning With Manga All-Stars
Since the new volume of collected Learning With Manga comics is out there are new profiles for the Riyo Servants.
- Music Soothes the Savage Beast Class Servant
Two new Grand Order Musics CDs hit the shelves.
- The Mop of Selection Has Chosen You
Maid Alter has an appropriately sexy figure.
- All Your Buster Figures Get a Major Boost
Merlin is not only one of the most broken characters in Grand Order he is also a figure now.
- If Rin Can Cook So Can You
You too can own Rin’s cat-themed apron in shirt form.
- The Corrupted Parka
Not to be left out Dark Sakura also gets a parka.
- Nero’s Eternal Summer
It is always summertime for the Emperor.
- Revenge is for the Patient
Antonio Salieri can bide his time.
- Francis Xavier’s Posing School
Hakuno Kishinami strikes a pose.
- BB Just Wants to DANCE!
She leaves it all on the dance floor.
- Black Bart Will Return
The only question is when.
