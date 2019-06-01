Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Everyone Switch

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- I Want That Foxy Cop
A nice summary of the Type-Moon figures from Mega Hobby Expo 2019 Spring.
- The Decent of Cherry Blossoms
The original illustration for the Lost Butterfly DVD/Blu-ray has been revealed.
- Portrait of Darkness
There is also a look at more original art that comes with the Japanese release of Lost Butterfly.
- Tabletop Grail War
The Fate/Stay Night board game from Delightworks is now up for preorder.
- Boards Not For Cutting
Some nice new artboards for Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- The Gacha is a Beach and then You Die
The 6th set of Fate/Grand Order Duel figures are out with a summertime emphasis.
- The Rush To School
Oddly, no one has toast in their mouths.
- Fashionable Vengeance
You can still look good while you seek revenge.
- Kohaku is Still Cheering for the Remake
She might want to cheer a little bit louder.
- Meltlilith Show Off at the Pool
She is never been overly modest.
- Cute with a Touch of Evil
A good summary of Elizabeth Báthory but only more so.
