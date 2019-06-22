Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Reunited and It Feels So Good

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Poisoned Words at the Arcade
Shuten Douji comes to Grand Order Arcade.
- Ni Hao Mash
They have some nice promo art for the FGO Fes Shanghai 2019 event.
- The Deets of the FES
An English article on FGO FES 2019 .
- Summer Fun
They have shown off some more art for the FGO FES 2019 Servants.
- Alola Jeanne d’Arc
There are more Riyo Servants for FGO FES 2019.
- Found By The Lost Butterfly
There is some nice art for ordering the new Heaven’s Feel at different stores.
- This is Someone’s Fetish
The Lost Butterfly Bluray’s have some original Sakura and Alter art.
- Here Comes the Reines Again
Reines El-Melloi Archisorte gets her own spotlight commercial.
- You Win Again Expo
Anime Expo is getting a special premiere of the first two episodes of the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- The Phoenix Has Risen
Once Grand Order had new banners It did not take long for it to rise up again in profitability.
- An Umbrella for the Library
They made Murasaki Shikibu’s umbrella a reality.
- Summer Comes Again
Ichiban Kuji goes back to the last Grand Order Summer event for new merchandise.
- Amazing
This is some fantastic Ushiwakamaru animation from a key scene in Babylon.
- Shy Literati
I just really like the cover of this FGO Comic A la Carte book.
- Never Found a Pair of Pants She Likes
Shuten Douji is not a fan of breeches.
- The Crypter’s Power Up
Stronger together.
- Cold Hotness
They would be wise to make a Summer Anastasia.
- Let’s Fight The English
Lakshmibai is ready to rise up.
- An Odd Pair
Not the usual team up.
- A Nice Day of Set
Boudica can look nice when she is not dressed like a Queen’s Blade reject.
- Punished Tell
For a three star Archer, he is getting some attention.
- From Kohai to Sensei
Sakura got an upgrade.
- The Tamamo of India
Koyanskaya got another outfit.
- Your Lie in Abagail
Hopefully not a glimpse into the future.
- Shame to Lakshmibai
It did not look good on Jeanne d’Arc
- Just Drink Your Bubble Tea
You don’t have to try so hard to be hip with the memes.
