Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Genetics Are a Crapshoot

Nyarlathotep Game Factory
Type-Moon shocked the hell out of everyone by announcing they are making their own subsidiary game studio called BB Studio. I’m very curious to see what they make.
- Nasu Channel
Some small amount fo translated info on BB Studio.
- Solving Mysteries with Magical Systems .. ON THE STAGE!
The Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files is now getting a stage play.
- The Butterfly is No Longer Lost
The second Heaven’s Feel movie is doing QUITE well.
- Accessories Factory
Summer BB and Boudica are getting some baubles as accent their design in Grand Order arcade.
- Capsule Servant is GO!
The release of the Capsule Servant gets some new official art for the launch.
- Classy Color
A look at color versions of the Extra Class Cards backs.
- And One to Grow On
A look at the growth of Waver Velvet.
- Full Power of the Mahatma
Helena Blavatsky is getting her own figure.
- Hello Kitty Apparently Has a Buster NP
Another unusual FGO and Sanrio set of merchandise.
- Summertime Saint
Archer Jeanne d’Arc is getting a Figma.
- Glasses For Guys
There are now official glasses based on Sigurd and Moriarty.
- ORA ORA ORA
Someone made a very thorough list of Jojo’s meme in Grand Order.
- Jetpack to Work
Is Okita on Lyft or Uber?
- VICTORY!
She finally got her swimsuit.
- Swimsuit of Oaths
The Shinsengumi version.
- Swimsuit Shinsengumi
Rather authoritative all things considered.
- No More Rivalry
They can both relax now that they both have swimsuit versions.
- Aloof Celebrity
Melt will give you an autograph if she is in the mood.
- Melt on Ice
The unexpected sequel to Yuri’s tale.
- Empress Penguin
A lounging Melt.
- Icy Hot
Icy to dull the pain. Hot to relax it away.
- For the Ladies
Specifically, those who like silver fox swordsmen.
- She Did It
This is why you don’t put dangerous food-related ideas in Saber’s head.
- Driving like Akio
Carmilla could make a good End of the World.
- Burger Time
People really love Summer Musashi eating burgers.
- Da Vinci at the Beach
Her new form just invited this.
- Holy Diver
Sigurd also hits the beach.
- The End of Summer
Sakura relaxes as a festival.
