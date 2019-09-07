Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Grand Order US

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- It Has Arrived
Crunchyroll finally has the Episode 0 for the Fate/Grand Order Babylon TV series.
- Babylon Brings the Thunder
A new key visual for the Fate/Grand Order Babylon TV series.
- A Different Sort of Claymation
A pretty intense rough animation of the first major fight between Enkidu and Gilgamesh.
- A Cafe in Babylon
The Fate/Grand Order Babylon TV series is getting a Sega cafe filled with food and merchandise.
- Mysteries of the Stage
A look at the stars of the Lord El-Melloi II Case File stage play.
- One Year Ago the Promise was Fulfilled
One year ago Grand Order finally gave the people Diarmuid Ua Duibhne (Saber).
- Countdown in Shanghai
China is getting some original art for their 3rd Anniversary in Grand Order.
- Saintly Student
The school uniform version of Jeanne d’Arc from Fate/Extella is getting a figure.
- Chained to the Puku
The characters of Heaven’s Feel are getting Puku Puku keychains.
- Phantasm of the Line
The Prisma Illy OVA is getting Linje stickers.
- Who is Wearing That Hoodie?
So many hoodies!
- Ruler of the Megane
Sigurd needs glasses as a catalyst.
- Vintage Musashi
Some amusing woodblock Musashi.
- America the Beautiful
Not eating a hamburger … this time.
- Flirting Swordswoman
Saber Hokusai can also be a bit coy.
- Beat the Heat with Ice Cream
Summer Okita has the right idea.
- Blushing Sky Knight
Okita is ready to fly!
- Summer Shinsengumi Power
Summer Okita can be tough.
- Friendly Roommates
Very friendly.
- Melting the Oceans
A Lancer comes from an undersea fantasia.
- The Other Penguin Suit
This one Melt wears.
- Patience
I am sure Nagao Kagetora will get a swimsuit soon enough.
- The True Meaning of The Ballad of East and West
Look it up.
- One Last Trip to the Beach
Get it in why the weather is still warm.
- Big Bunny Energy
Where are you hiding those cards?
- Everyone Wants Bunnies
Once Artoria gets in other the action …
- The Other Bunny
This is also good.
Advertisements