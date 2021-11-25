November Updates: Anime NYC

Hello, all! Kate here. Happy Thanksgiving to those in the US!

I’m happy to report that Al and I both made to Anime NYC 2021. We discuss all the details in the latest episode of The Speakeasy Podcast. Check out my artist alley haul below!

December marks the return of Anime Secret Santa hosted by All Geeks Considered! Al will once again be joining in the fun.

In case you missed it, during October I made a guest appearance on the Oldtaku no Radio podcast! I joined Jared and Ink to talk about the latest series from Gendy Tartakovsky, Primal.

And just a reminder that you can now join us on Discord! Stop by to discuss all your favorite anime, manga, and other things from 2021!