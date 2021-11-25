November Updates: Anime NYC

Hello, all! Kate here. Happy Thanksgiving to those in the US!

I’m happy to report that Al and I both made to Anime NYC 2021. We discuss all the details in the latest episode of The Speakeasy Podcast. Check out my artist alley haul below!

December marks the return of Anime Secret Santa hosted by All Geeks Considered! Al will once again be joining in the fun.

In case you missed it, during October I made a guest appearance on the Oldtaku no Radio podcast! I joined Jared and Ink to talk about the latest series from Gendy Tartakovsky, Primal.

And just a reminder that you can now join us on Discord! Stop by to discuss all your favorite anime, manga, and other things from 2021!

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.