Case Closed Reviews: Fall 2016

First impressions are great but what about our thoughts after we’ve watched an entire series week to week? We figured our listeners might want to hear our final impressions as well so we’ve created the Case Closed Review podcast. Just like the S.W.A.T. Reviews, these will be mini-podcasts and completely off the cuff.

Final impressions of Yuri!!! On Ice from MAPPA. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable from David Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Haikyu!! S3 from Production I.G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Glass Mask Year 3 Class D from DLE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of DAYS from MAPPA. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Bungo Stray Dogs S2 from BONES. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Gakuen Handsome from Team YokkyuFuman. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Sound! Euphonium S2 from Kyoto Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

