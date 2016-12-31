The December 2016 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.

New Licenses in the U.S.

New Crowdfunding Projects

New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.

New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan

New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan

