The December 2016 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Actually, I Am… – Discotek
- Attack on Titan (S2) – Funimation
- BanG Dream! – Sentai Filmworks
- The Children Nowadays – VIZ
- Crusher Joe: The Movie – Discotek
- Crusher Joe: The OVAs – Discotek
Discotek license saves another classic sci-fi series.
- The Empty Box and the Zeroth Maria (light novel) – Yen Press
- Gatchaman II – Sentai Filmworks
- Izumo: Flash of a Brave Sword – Discotek
- Key the Metal Idol – Discotek
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep (light novel) – Yen Press
- Kingdom Hearts II (light novel) – Yen Press
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (light novel) – Yen Press
- Rurouni Kenshin: The Ex-Con Ashitaro – VIZ
- Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi – The World’s Greatest First Love (S1) – Funimation
Yeah!
- Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi – The World’s Greatest First Love (S2) – Funimation
YEAH!
- Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi – The World’s Greatest First Love (OVAs) – Funimation
YEAH!!!
- Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju – Kodansha USA
More Josei manga slowly makes its way to the English-speaking market.
- Urara Meirocho – Sentai Filmworks
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Transcend Game – VIZ
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Cartoon Network adding Dragon Ball Super, Shelter
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Idol Incidents, Mr. Osomatsu JRA (Special), Monster Strike, Chain Chronicle, Koro Sensei Quest!, Fate/Grand Order, Granblue Fantasy, Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club, Gabriel Dropout, Rewrite S2
- Daisuki adding Fate/Grand Order, Granblue Fantasy
- Funimation adding Chain Chronicle, Koro Sensei Quest!
- Netflix adding Yo-Kai Watch: The Movie, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Yu-Gi-Oh! Transcend Game, Rurouni Kenshin: The Ex-Con Ashitaro
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Mahjong Manga Based on Getter Robo Revealed
I don’t think anyone could have predicted this.
Are you sure this is real and not the collective dream of PatzPrime and SDShamshel?
- Gijinka de Manabo! Anime Announced
- New OVA Bundled with Blue Exorcist Manga
- Mission of Love Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Rurouni Kenshin Getting New Manga Arc
As long as new new material goes out of its way to make sure Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection is not canon.
- 2nd Season Announced for Blood Blockage Battlefront
- Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Getting 4th Season
- 18 Anime Project Announced
- 4th Yo-Kai Watch Movie Green-lit
- Prince of Tennis Manga-ka Drawing One-shot
- TsukiPro Talent Agency Musical Groups Getting TV Anime
- Anime Green-lit for Puppet Series Ganko-chan
- Arisa Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Comedy Anime Shorts Inazuma Delivery Announced
- Movie Green-lit for Seitokai Yakuindomo
- Kenka Bancho Otome Game Getting Anime Adaptation
FINE. I’M INTERESTED. OK?
- Unreleased Episodes Added to Getsuyobi no Tawawa BD
- Anime Revealed for Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Light Novels
- Food Wars! Getting New OVA Bundled with Manga
- Uchiage Hanabi, Shita Kara Miru ka? Yoko Kara Miru ka? Live-action Series Getting Anime Adaptation
- PAWorks Revealed New Original Anime Sakura Quest
Between this and more Eccentric Family, it is looks the studio is taking more steps towards what they’ve been wanting to do. I’m excited.
- New Wake Up, Girls! TV Anime Announced
- Coppelion Manga-ka Launching New Series
- New Manga Muttsuri Shinken Starting
- Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Getting Manga Adaptation
- More DAYS Anime in the Works
Hopefully the new season will be a second wind for the anime.
- Seitokai Yakuindomo OVA Bundled with Manga
- Special Chapter of Maid Sama! Manga Revealed
- A Centaur’s Life Anime Green-lit
- Sanrio Character Go-chan Getting Anime Movie
- Terra Formars Getting New OVA
- Anime Event Special Announced for Nanbaka
- Dragon Ball Spin-off Manga Starting
- New Pokemon Movie Revealed
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho Manga Getting Anime Adaptation
YESSS!
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Novel
- Rei Hiroe Working on Original Anime Project
Will is be about Quetzalcoatl from Fate/Grand Order. (It won’t be.)
- DIVE!! Sports Novels Getting Anime for Noitamia Block
- Former Ghibli Staff Announce Film Mary and the Witch’s Flower
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Getting More Anime
This always seemed like a series that should have been more popular than it was.
- Anime Green-lit for Inuyashiki
- OVAs Added to Cheer Boys!! BD/DVD
- Warau Salesman Getting New TV Anime Adaptation
- Project Altair Anime Project Revealed
- Boruto Anime in the Works
- Chronos Ruler Anime Announced
- New Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime Series Revealed
- 2nd Season Announced for Dream Festival!
- Black Clover Anime Revealed
- New OVA Bundled with Super Lovers Manga
- Natsume’s Book of Friends Getting 6th Season
My goodness! And I still haven’t totally caught up.
- KochiKame Creator Launching Post-Civil War Manga
The natural manga title you write after KochiKame.
- Anime Green-lit for Made in Abyss Manga
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Orange Movie
- Amane Gymnasium Manga Starting
- Onihei Crime Reports in Edo Getting OVA
This is one of the winter anime I’m really looking forward to. Probably won’t get a chance to see this OVA though.
- New 3X3 Eyes Manga Starting
- TV Anime Revealed for Nana Maru San Batsu Quiz Team Manga
- More Uta no Prince-sama Anime Announced
- New PriPara Anime Green-lit
- Special Chapter Announced for Hana-Kimi
- 4-koma Cafe Manga Blend S Getting Anime
- Anime Coming for Kono Yo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shōjo YU-NO Sci-fi Visual Novel
- Medieval Adventure Manga Issaku Starting
- OVA Bundled with KonoSuba Light Novel
- TV Anime Green-lit for Welcome to the Ballroom
- Fire Emblem Fates Manga Focusing on Leo Launching
HRRMM. Leo was a good character at least. Seems odd them announcing this just as they canceled plans for a different Fates manga.
- New Fafner Project in the Works
- Kabukibu! Light Novel Series Getting Manga Adaptation
- 2nd Season Announced for Monster Strike
- Overlord Getting Spin-off Manga Series
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan