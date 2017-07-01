Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: One Thousand and One Nights

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- It is Here
Fate/Grand Order has arrived in English!
- Onwed
There has been a LOT of conversation about the messy translation of Fate/Grand Order. I think the best summation is from one of the translators for Fate/Extella. It is nuanced and distinctly pointed without being angry or harsh.
- Intro to Gatcha Hell
ANN’s quick run down of Grand Order.
- George Cukor’s The Women
An overview of The Woman of Agartha chapter.
- Pencil Power
A look at some of the pencil sketches for The Woman of Agartha video.
- The Apocrypha Unveiled!
One last commercial before the release of the Fate/Apocrypha anime.
- Are We Entering The Terrible Twos?
They are going all out celebrating the Grand Order’s second birthday.
- Reach for the Stars
That is a great cover.
- Artistic Blitz
So many great artists inside the new Grand Order anthology comic.
- Don’t Go Strapless
So cute!
- Red Means Three Times as Fast
Racing Queen Nero is on her way.
- Cheaters Beware!
Adulterers will have to answer to these two.
- The Assassin With Some Night Moves
Since the chapter just came out I won’t spoil the identity of the Assassin of the Nightless City but you can still enjoy some fan art of her.
- When Will These Be Playable Servants?
I assume it is only a matter of time before the variants are officially playable.
- The Marksman
It is a pyrrhic victory to use Stella to hit the targets.
- Drops of Gorgon
Dangerous in large quantities but very addictive.
- Foxy Wife
An extra curvy Tamamo no Mae.
- Rain Rain Go Away
Nitocris tries her best to summon some picnic weather.
- Days of Future Past
It is always hard to get along with your younger self.
Advertisements